Hidden in Plain View – Signs of Addiction Among Teens, Young Adults July 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Parents will have the opportunity to learn how to recognize the signs of addiction among teens and young adults this fall. The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor is bringing the team from Addiction is Real, Inc. to Evansville for its ‘Hidden in Plain View’ interactive exhibit.

This is for the Regional Neighborhood Network Conference from October 5th through the 7th.

This exhibit gained national attention for displays designed to look like a teen’s bedroom with signs that a teen could be involved in risky behavior, like substance abuse, underage drinking, eating disorders, sexual activity and more.

The event will provide parents with the tools needed to engage their children with positive behavior.

Andrea Grace Phillips is on the panel of key speakers for this workshop. Phillips will be using her experience as the mother of a recovering drug addict to inspire change in the Evansville community.

For more information, visit Hidden in Plain View.

The Regional Neighborhood Network Conference (RNNC) is a three-day event hosted where volunteers, corporations, governments, and community leaders gather to learn from each other and gain valuable ideas to bring back to their communities.

