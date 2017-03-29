Home Indiana Hidden Figures Actress to Visit IU on April 9th March 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

An Academy-winning actress will make an appearance at Indiana University next month. Actress Octavia Spencer will speak at IU on April 9th about Hollywood. She will discuss diversity and typecasting in Hollywood in a lecture she calls “Real Honest: An Afternoon with Octavia Spencer”.

Spencer will speak about her experience of playing the role of a nurse 16 times from 1996 to 2013. She won critical acclaim and several awards for her role in 2011’s The Help.

Octavia Spencer also starred in Hidden Figures and the newly-released film, The Shack.

Her lecture is free to university faculty and students. Tickets are $10 for the general public.

Comments

comments