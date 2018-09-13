Hi-Rail Greenway Project One Step Closer to Completion

The Hi-Rail Greenway Project along U.S. 41 in Evansville is one step closer to being complete.

Paving work is underway on the 2.5-mile trail from Riverside Drive to Walnut Street.

The hi-rail project is part of the city’s master plan to add miles of biking and walking paths throughout the city.

INDOT is funding 80 percent of the project and its expected to wrap up this November.

When it’s finished the trail will feature rest areas, bike racks, and solar powered lights.

Comments

comments