HHS Grants $3.6(M) to Indiana Health Centers to Combat Opioid Crisis

The federal government is opening up its checkbook and giving Indiana some much needed help in the fight against opioid abuse.

Last week the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded nearly two dozen Indiana Health Centers a total of $3.6 million.

The goal, increasing patient access to both mental health and substance abuse services. Each center will get about $175,000.

The money will go toward hiring new staff to back up doctors addressing mental health issues, and expanding a Vivitrol program to help those suffering from withdrawals.

Some of the money awarded to the health centers is eligible for renewal. Officials say, having that type of constant support is crucial to ending the opioid addiction crisis.

