HHGregg Will Close All Store Locations

An Indianapolis-based retailer is closing its doors. HHGregg, Inc. informed its employees that it failed to find a buyer to rescue the retail chain, and will be closing all of its stores. The company will begin a liquidation process Saturday, April 8th that will put the 62-year-old appliance and electronics retailer out of business in about eight weeks. HHGregg filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection March 6th.

Last week, company officials said it would close the stores and liquidate its contents if it could not find a buyer for the business by today.

All local HH Gregg stores will close in the next six to eight weeks.

