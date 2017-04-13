Home Indiana HHGregg Plans Lay Off for Hundreds in Indianapolis April 13th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Indiana Pinterest

HHGregg is laying off 268 employees from Indianapolis corporate offices starting May 31st.

A letter the company sent to Indiana officials states that no union is representing employees who will be affected.

HHGregg filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection March 6th and announced a company-wide shutdown.

Under an agreement the retailer has with two liquidation firms, liquidators will sell from the remaining 132 stores and 14 distribution centers.

The retailer is expected to be out of business about seven weeks from now.

