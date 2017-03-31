Home Illinois HH Gregg Plans to Liquidate if Buyer not Found Soon March 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

Indianapolis-based HH Gregg will close its 132 stores and sell off all of its merchandise if no one buys the struggling business within the next week. The retail chain is now in an agreement with two liquidation firms as a precaution, in case no acceptable bids to take over the company come in by April 7th.

HH Gregg filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection earlier this month, and has already closed 88 stores and three distribution centers.

If the chain does end up liquidating, it would start closing its stores April 8th and wrap the process up by May.

