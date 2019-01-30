HFD Prepares to Face the Cold During Polar Vortex

Fire departments must make sure they are extra prepared to go on runs when temperatures are below freezing.

Henderson Fire Department Chief Scott Foreman says, “If we become part of the problem, we aren’t helping anybody out” as they wait for a call to come in. Firefighters use their personal protective equipment along with an extra winter coat, gloves, and hat.

In colder temperatures, calls can include medical emergencies, fire started from overloaded electrical circuits and alternative sources used to heat a home.

On scene, a problem they face is a fire hydrant or hose freezing. “Sometimes we have to keep the hoses cracked, just like we tell you to keep your faucets cracked at home so the line doesn’t freeze up,” says Chief Foreman.

The hose can freeze solid like a pipe when temperatures are below freezing and not enough water is flowing through.

