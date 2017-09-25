He’s back! It’s the Magic of The Month!

He’s back! It’s once again time for the Magic of the Month, featuring the balloon guy/magician Daniel Herron.You can find Daniel around the community on any given day performing his tricks.

He will be giving away balloons in Evansville tonight, from 5-7 pm at the Chick-fil-A.You can also see him performing at Wabash Valley Produce in Jasper, IN from 2:30 – 4:30 pm on the 30th. Finally, on Oct. 7th from 1-5 pm he will be performing at the Providence KY Fall Festival. Check out his latest trick with Jackie and Shelby.

