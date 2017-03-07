Home Indiana Heroin Delivered to an Inmate in Dubois County Jail March 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Authorities say an inmate in the Dubois County Jail received an undetermined amount of heroin. Deputies say the heroin was marked for 42-year-old Angela Zink. Once it arrived, deputies seized the envelope and a K-9 unit sniffed out the narcotics. Deputies confirmed that the drug was heroin.

The sheriff’s office filed charges with the prosecutor’s office to add additional charges against Zink, including having a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of City Park and Trafficking with an Inmate.

Zink was already in jail for drug charges and escape.

