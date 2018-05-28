Home Indiana Heroic Noblesville Teacher Speaks About School Shooting May 28th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana teacher who put his body between two guns and his students made his first public appearance Monday. Jason Seaman took three bullets and may have prevented a larger tragedy. The shooting happened at Noblesville West Middle School Friday morning.

Seaman walked into a news conference Monday morning after being shot in his stomach, hip, and arm just three days ago. Officials say one of Seaman’s 7th-grade students asked to leave his science classroom. When the 13-year old returned he was armed with two handguns and started shooting. Students say that’s when Seaman tackled the armed teenager.

“My actions that day in my mind were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances. I deeply care for my students and their wellbeing so that is why I did what I did that day,” says Seaman.

Only one other student was shot, Ella Whistler, who remains hospitalized. Seaman also had praise for his students who, in the aftermath, went into lockdown then ran to buses to evacuate.

