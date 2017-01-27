Home Kentucky Heritage Park Receives Grant to Introduce a New Program January 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A tri-state school is getting a shot at a new program. Heritage Park High School will use a $5,000 grant from the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club to introduce an archery education program. John Cummings, HPHS physical education teacher, is a certified archery instructor and is overseeing the project.

Equipment has already arrived at the school and students have been completing training in safety and handling of archery equipment. Practice is scheduled at the Boys & Girls Club Tuesday, January 31st from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Another practice is set for Friday, February 3rd from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

HPHS hopes to develop a team that can participate in competitive meets next fall. School leaders also want to give back to the community by training HPHS students as volunteers to teach archery to children at the Boys & Girls Club.

