Heritage Hills Grad Jay Cutler to Join Fox Sports Broadcasting Team

Heritage Hills grad Jay Cutler is joining Fox Sports.

Cutler and the network announced Friday the former Chicago Bears quarterback has signed a two-year contract. He’ll join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the booth.

According to a press release from Fox Sports, Cutler says he is thankful for his family and friends helping his dream of being a NFL quarterback come true. He also isn’t shutting the door on returning to the league in the future.

