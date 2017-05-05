44News | Evansville, IN

Heritage Hills Grad Jay Cutler to Join Fox Sports Broadcasting Team

Heritage Hills Grad Jay Cutler to Join Fox Sports Broadcasting Team

May 5th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Heritage Hills grad Jay Cutler is joining Fox Sports.

Cutler and the network announced Friday the former Chicago Bears quarterback has signed a two-year contract. He’ll join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the booth.

According to a press release from Fox Sports, Cutler says he is thankful for his family and friends helping his dream of being a NFL quarterback come true. He also isn’t shutting the door on returning to the league in the future.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.