The Heritage Hills High School football stadium is about to get an upgrade. The North Spencer School Board approved $1.8 million in upgrades.

These upgrades include improvements to the main entryway, ticket booth, press box, lighting and sidewalks.

The project should also add about 900 seats to the stadium and press box, with a filming deck. Currently, the stadium holds 950 seats.

Construction should begin in March 2018.



