Heritage Hills Drops Mater Dei

The Heritage Hills Patriots came to Mater Dei having won 11 games in a row. They would add to that win total by defeating the Mater Dei Wildcats 69-54.

The Patriots took a 13-11 lead into the second quarter and they would expand that lead to 5 before the break. In that quarter, the Wildcats would get some support in the paint from their 6’10” big man. Off an in-bounds play he muscled his way to the bucket for two to keep the Wildcats within striking distance.

But Murray Becher wasn’t going to let Mater Dei back into the game. The Heritage Hills Junior converted a foul and one to add to his team’s point total.

Later on, Mater Dei would apply some full court pressure and it paid off. Simon Scherry tried to split two defenders and Mater Dei’s Jackson Heister strips the ball from him right into the arms of Jonah Weinzapfel who would dish it right back to Heister for the layup. Heister would get fouled on the play.

The win improves Heritage Hills’ record to 15-1 on the season. They will play South Spencer next, while Mater Dei will play at Memorial.

