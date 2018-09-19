Heritage Hills Brings Flexbone to Fort Branch

Ditching the spread offensive schemes of the past few years, the Heritage Hills football team is back to its roots as a team that primarily runs the football.

The wishbone and flexbone formations are the mainstays in Lincoln City this time around and the Patriots want to use that ball-control offense to slow down Gibson Southern on the road.

The 44Blitz game of the week starts Friday at 7 p.m. and Nick Ruffolo will be live from Fort Branch.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.

Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

