Heritage Hills Brings Flexbone to Fort Branch

September 19th, 2018 44Blitz, Indiana, Sports

Ditching the spread offensive schemes of the past few years, the Heritage Hills football team is back to its roots as a team that primarily runs the football.

The wishbone and flexbone formations are the mainstays in Lincoln City this time around and the Patriots want to use that ball-control offense to slow down Gibson Southern on the road.

The 44Blitz game of the week starts Friday at 7 p.m. and Nick Ruffolo will be live from Fort Branch.

Catch 44Blitz every Friday night during the high school football season at 10:15 on CBS44.

Also, watch LIVE scores update in real time this fall at wevv.com.

