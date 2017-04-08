Home Indiana Evansville Heritage Federal Credit Union Home Show Underway in Downtown Evansville April 8th, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The 70TH annual Heritage Federal Credit Union Home Show is underway this weekend. Experts are on hand to help those interested in remodeling, building additions or even buying or selling a home.

Nearly 200 businesses are participating this year. Carolyn Franklin says, “Each year it seems to grow a little bit bigger and better and we try and figure out different ways that we can showcase all the great businesses that are in the Tri-State.”

The Home Show continues Sunday at 10A.M. until 4P.M. Tickets are available at the door for $5. Children under age 12 get in free.

