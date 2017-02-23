Heritage Federal Credit Union Expands to Henderson

An area credit union is expanding its branches to Kentucky. Heritage Federal Credit Union will have a new branch in Henderson, Kentucky. It will be located at 2011 U.S. Hwy 60 East near the intersection of Barrett Boulevard and U.S. Hwy 60 East.

The HFCU Henderson branch is part of the bank’s expansion plans for Henderson County along with Posey County, Indiana. This will be Heritage Federal Credit Union’s first branch in Kentucky.

Grand opening plans will be announced at a later time.

Comments

comments