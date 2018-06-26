Home Indiana Heritage Federal Credit Union Announces of Retirement President and CEO June 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana, Newburgh

After 11 years of service, Heritage Federal Credit Union has announced the retirement of President and CEO, Ruth Jenkins.

“During her time with Heritage, Ruth has served our community and the credit union with her extensive knowledge of credit unions. Heritage has excelled in growing our members, locations, and products and services. Her dedication has been evident and tangible,” stated Chief Financial Officer, Mike Carroll.

“Ruth leaves Heritage Federal Credit Union in a very strong position for future growth and we sincerely thank her for her contribution and leadership during her tenure as CEO,” said Steve Crow, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Heritage Federal Credit Union.

David Milligan has been appointed by the Board of Directors as the new President and CEO, effective immediately. Milligan is very familiar with Heritage, having held many positions there such as Vice President of E-Services, Deposit Support Operations, and most recently as the Chief Risk Officer.

