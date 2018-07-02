Home Indiana Heritage Federal Credit Union Announces New President & CEO July 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

Heritage Federal Credit Union announces David Milligan as their new president and CEO. Milligan started at the credit union in February 2011 as Vice President of E-Services and deposit support operations and most recently as the chief risk officer.

He previously worked at Vectren where he was the Manager of Corporate Audit. He joined Vectren in 2001 and during his time there, held multiple positions including senior business analyst and project manager and senior auditor.

He has over 20 years of experience in the field of commercial banking and has held a variety of different leadership roles.

Milligan is also a certified internal auditor.

