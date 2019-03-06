Hepatitis a Spreading Throughout Tri-State; in Health Officials Urge Precaution

The Hepatitis A virus is spreading in the Tri-State. It was blamed for nearly 40 deaths last year, and it isn’t slowing down with the latest spike happening in the Hoosier State.

The outbreak of Hepatitis A is not a joke. That’s why Indiana health officials want the public to pay attention.

The Tri-State is dealing with an outbreak that’s made its way from Eastern Kentucky and is spreading.

Local restaurants in Evansville are warning customers to take pre-cautions.

Hepatitis a can go unnoticed which is why it’s tricky to spot.

“Some people have families visiting for the holidays that are going to the Eastern Kentucky area, and then they go back to the Western Kentucky area. A lot of patients are a symptomatic so if they don’t have any symptoms, they don’t know that they have anything wrong with them,” says Deaconess Resident Physican Justin Yeh.

Hepatitis A primarily lives in the liver.

Symptoms include fevers, body aches, general weakness, and in extreme cases even death.

Nearly 4 thousand Kentuckians have become sick by Hepatitis A killing 40 people by February 0f 2019.

Experts say Hepatitis A has the potential to spread like wildfire.

“If nothing is being done about it then eventually it is going to spread to Illinois,. And then the surrounding states of Illinois,” says Yeh.

The number one route for Hepatitis A involves hands and an act we do several times a day, eating.

“You would want to wash your hands, and especially anybody in the restaurant business; cooks, prep cooks, any body handling food for a mass population, needs to practice good hand hygiene as well,” says Yeh.

It may seem elementary, but hand washing is a great defense against spreading viruses such as Hepatitis A.

Experts say washing your hands for 30 seconds to 1 minute with proper soap and water is adequate, but people should make sure to wash between the crevices and digits of their hands.”

Hepatitis A can affect folks from all different walks of life.

“Kids between one and two they get their hepatitis a shoots within sixth months apart. Any adults who haven’t had their hepatitis a vaccination should go ahead and get that done as this is a virus than can be preventable,” says Yeh.

Click here for information on child and adult immunizations in Vanderburgh County, Indiana.

Click here for information on receiving the Hepatitis A vaccine in Kentucky.

Illinois residents can click here for information on Hepatitis A.

Comments

comments