Hepatitis A-Related Death Reported In Louisville

The Department for Public Health (DPH) and the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness are reporting a Hepatitis A-related death in Louisville. This death is believed to be linked to the Hepatitis A outbreak in 2017.

The person who died had acute Hepatitis A and also had additional health issues.

This is the first known death from acute Hepatitis A in Kentucky since the outbreak began in 2017.

Specimens were sent for further lab testing to confirm if this case is connected with the outbreak.

The multi-county outbreak of Hepatitis A remains ongoing with the DPH now reporting 150 cases. According to DPH, 124 of those cases were reported in Jefferson County.

Other outbreak-associated cases were reported in Anderson, Boyd, Bullitt, Carter, Hopkins, Kenton, Leslie, Marion, McCracken, Russell, Spencer, and Taylor Counties.

Those who are at increased risk include anyone who has traveled to a country where the virus is common, are homeless, or lack access to adequate bathing and restroom facilities, use drugs, sexual encounters with someone who has the virus, have a clotting disorder, or are a caregiver to someone who has Hepatitis A.

Symtoms include jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), dark-colored urine, fatigue, abdominal pain, loss of apetite, nausea, diarrhea, fever, and grey-colored stools. You should seek medical care for a diagnosis and treatment.

Information about Hepatitis A can be found at CDC Hepatitis A.

Comments

comments