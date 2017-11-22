Home Kentucky Hepatitis A Confirmed in Hopkins County November 22nd, 2017 Chris Cerenelli Kentucky

Kentucky health officials say a spike in Hepatitis A cases is now affecting the Tri-State.

Most of the 31 cases reported this year have been in the Louisville area, but some have also been reported in Hopkins County.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has declared an outbreak in response to that uptick in cases.

Public health officials are doing enhanced surveillance for the virus, and have sent samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, no deaths have been reported.

