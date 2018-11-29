Home Indiana Evansville Henry E. Cook Mansion Opens For Tours this Weekend November 29th, 2018 Katelyn Perrett Evansville, Indiana

A historic home in Evansville will open its doors to the public during this holiday season. Tours of the Henry E. Cook Mansion featuring its newest renovations begin this weekend.

His family founded one of the first breweries in town and he took over the business. The Henry Cook home was built in 1899 but sat vacant for 30 years until Lucas Nueffer bought it in 2017.

Since 2017, renovators have been hard at work replacing lights, cleaning the woodwork and patching up the roof of this historic home.

“This house has a deep community history as well as an architectural history. This is one of the only homes that’s a queen and colonial revival all in one. It has a big wrap around porch which we are restoring. And it also has the bigger dormers which is rare for Evansville in general,” says Neuffer.

The next phase is to finish fixing the wrap around porch and redo the plumbing and electric wires. The Cook Mansion is located at 610 North Fulton Avenue.

The first tour will be this Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

