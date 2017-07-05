Henderson’s Smart Lighting Project Nearly Complete

Henderson Officials are working to keep their trails safer.

The city is in the middle of a five year project to convert all it’s street lights to LEDs.

The “Smart Lighting Project” is aimed at setting new lighting standards for the future and also helping deter crime.

It started with a study which showed officials that some areas were over-lit, while others were too dark.

So far, the project is about 20 percent complete.

Henderson municipal power and light crews are nearly complete with replacing fixtures in the first target area and will soon be moving on the next.

Comments

comments