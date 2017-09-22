44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson’s Main Telephone Service Is Down Until Monday

September 22nd, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

The City of Henderson’s main telephone service is down until Monday. AT&T is aware of the problem, but will not be able to repair it until Monday, September 25th.

The city’s IT department is in the process of setting up a work-around so that the city’s number (270-831-1200) can be answered and calls will be routed to the business office. Once the work-around is active, the switchboard will also take messages and relay them so you can get a call back.

Residents can still send emails and use cell phones to get in touch with Henderson city officials.

