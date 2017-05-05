Henderson’s ‘First Friday’ Series Postponed Due to Weather

Henderson’s “First Fridays” series is being postponed until next Friday due to inclement weather. The event was originally slated for cinco de mayo, but due to the amount of rain and bad weather this week it has been postponed.

The Downtown Henderson Partnership (DHP) is postponing the event until May 12th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Depot/Audubon Mill Park. There will be live music (this month it’s Lindsey Williams), food vendors and more.

You can bring your lunch, get a to-go box from a downtown restaurant or support local food vendors at the event while listening to music. Other “First Fridays” events are scheduled for June 2nd, July 7th and August 4th.

Other Downtown Henderson Partnership events include Downtown Wind Down (formerly Farm & Art Market), which will be held every Thursday in June and July (except W.C. Handy week) from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Audubon Mill Park.

This event offers live music, local artisans, food vendors, fun activities for children and an opportunity to shop locally from fresh produce with local farmers.

Artisan Market will be held Saturday, May 13th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Audubon Mill Park, with more than 30 local artisans and makers, live music by Heath and Molly and food vendors.

