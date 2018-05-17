Henderson’s Central Park Will Host This Years Memorial Day Ceremony

Memorial Day Services will be held in Henderson, Kentucky from 10AM-12PM on Monday, May 28th. The services will be held in Henderson’s Central Park.

The featured speaker is Colonel Walt Shumway, who served in the U.S. Army for 32 years until retiring. Colonel Shumway served three combat tours. In 1965 he served in the Dominican Republic as an Airborne Company Commander. In 1967, he served as a Company Commander in Vietnam. Five years later, Shumway would serve as an Advisor to a South Vietnamese Army Battalion, also in Vietnam.

The Henderson County High School Band, ROTC, and the American Legion Honor guard will participate in the ceremony as well.

Member or veterans of all five branches of military services will place wreaths at the Henderson War Memorial in Central Park.

Keith Vincent and Leslie Hoskins will provide music for the ceremony.

More than 5,300 crosses have been erected this year to honor those who have served in the Armed Forces from Henderson, Kentucky.

Those wishing to attend the ceremony are asked to bring their own lawn chairs as seating will be limited.

