Henderson’s Candy Cane Hunt Canceled Due To Rain

December 14th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Due to the excessive amount of rain in Henderson, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has canceled the Candy Cane Hunt scheduled for December 16th.

Officials say the site where the hunt would take place is already waterlogged and that the forecast shows the rain is expected to continue into Saturday night.

“I do not like canceling,” said Mark Simmons of the Parks Department, “but I feel that it would be too messy for the children.”

The Candy Hunt will not be rescheduled for this year.

