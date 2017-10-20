Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Woman Sentenced For Stabbing Man In The Arm October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson woman is sentenced for stabbing a man in the arm. Amber Puckett is sentenced to five years for assault.

On May 31st, Henderson police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Leob Street to reports of a man being stabbed.

The man told officers that he brought food to a home and stayed, but he and Puckett started drinking and yelling at each other.

Puckett told the victim to leave and when he did, Puckett followed him out of the house, took out a knife and stabbed him in the left arm.

