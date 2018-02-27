Henderson Woman Dies From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Autopsy results are in for the woman who was shot and killed at her residence in Henderson. Henderson Police say Angela Parker, 29, died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and arms.

Henderson Police say a dispute between Parker and Anthony Watts, led to the shooting then Watts fled the scene. Watts was later located in Covington, Kentucky by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody.

Watts is charged with murder in connection to Parker’s death.

Detectives say Watts refused to give a statement after requesting an attorney.

Watts is being held in the Kenton Kenton County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

