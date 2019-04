A Henderson woman is in jail Friday morning accused of stabbing a man. Henderson police responded to a fight involving a knife in the area of 709 Short Seventh Street.

Witnesses say they saw 20-year-old Jazmyn Brown stab Kenneth Edmonds Sr. in the back with a knife. Edmonds Sr. was transported to St. Vincent Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown was arrested for assault and was transported to the Henderson County Detention Center.

