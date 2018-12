Henderson police have arrested Melissa Dawn Yates on meth trafficking charges. Yates was the subject of the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force investigation dating back to 2016.

Police say they were tipped off about drug deals Yates and her boyfriend were making.

Wednesday night, a tip led police to search a home in the 1300 block of O’ Byrne Street where they found Yates hiding in a closet.

She was arrested and booked in Henderson County.

Comments

comments