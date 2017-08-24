Henderson Woman Accused Of Stealing Family Member’s Identity

A Henderson woman is accused of stealing a family member’s identity after reportedly stealing items from the Rural King. Police arrested 43-year-old Kristy Hall after they say she shoplifted from Rural King. This happened Wednesday night around 10:00 in the 1700 block of South Green Street.

The manager told police Hall left the store with merchandise without paying, and went to the Holiday Motel. When officers located Hall, she gave them the merchandise back, and she was cited.

Later, officers found out Hall gave them the name and social security number of another woman, and returned to the motel to speak with her.

Authorities say Hall admitted to giving them one of her family member’s names and social security number because she said she had a warrant for her arrest.

Hall is being charged with Identity Theft, shoplifting, and she was served with four bench warrants for failure to appear. She is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

Comments

comments