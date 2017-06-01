Henderson Woman Accused of Stabbing Man

A Henderson woman is facing assault charges for reportedly stabbing a man in the arm. The incident happened in the 1300 block of Leob Street on Wednesday just before 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they spoke to the victim who told them he was stabbed by 37-year-old Amber Puckett on his left arm.

Police say the victim was walking to his home on Leob Street when Puckett started following him, pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arm.

Puckett was arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail. She is set appear in court on Tuesday, June 6th at 9 a.m.

