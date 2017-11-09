Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Woman Accused of Slapping Man, Keying His Car November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

A Henderson woman is behind bars after police say she rear-ended a man’s vehicle, keyed his car, and slapped. In August, police responded to the 2nd Street boat ramp for reports of an accident. When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who said 42-year-old Lisa Compton was following him around town. He told police Compton called him and said she would run him off the road.

The victim told officers Compton rear-ended him twice, slapped him and keyed his vehicle. Later officers located Compton and say she denied following the man or hitting his car.

On Wednesday, November 8th, officers arrested Compton for Wanton Endangerment, Criminal Mischief, and Harrassment – Physical Contact – No Injury.

Compton was taken to the Henderson County Jail.

