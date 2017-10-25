Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Will Hold Household Hazardous Waste Day October 28th October 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

If you’re wondering how to dispose of hazardous waste materials in your household, there will be an event this weekend to help solve the problem.

Henderson, Union, and Webster County households will be able to bring acceptable hazardous materials to the Henderson Recycling Center at 398 Sam Ball Way on Saturday, October 28th from 8 a.m. to Noon.

Materials that will be accepted includ oil-based paint, aerosols, pesticide liquids, pesticide solids, cleaners, reactives, roofing tar, driveway sealers, antifreeze, gasoline, kerosene, mercury, asbestos, automobile products (fluids, greases), batteries, propane cylinders (five and 20 pounds), helium cylinders, freon cylinders, oxygen cylinders, carbon dioxide cylinders, fluorescent bulbs, aluminum paint, PCB materials and lab pack chemicals.

The materials that will not be accepted include latex paint, motor oil, agricultural and/or farm chemicals, explosives/ammunition, road flares, smoke detectors, TVs, tires, and computer screens.

Participants will need to present a valid Kentucky driver’s license issued in Henderson, Union, or Webster County. This program is for these households only.

For information on how to recycle latex paint, motor oil, or tires, call 270-827-1979.

