Henderson Water Utility to Start on Countryview Drainage Project

July 21st, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

A project to improve drainage issues in a Henderson neighborhood is underway. Henderson Water Utility crews started the first phase of work in the Countryview neighborhood off of Old Madisonville Road.

They’re putting in a new ditch from Cande Creek along an area behind Sutton Drive. The project also includes tree trimming and removal, storm piping installation and removal of open ditches along neighborhood streets.

The first phase should take about a year to complete.

