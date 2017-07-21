Henderson Water Utility to Begin Drainage Project

The Henderson Water Utility is working on the first phase of a project intended to improve drainage issues in the Countryview neighborhood off of Old Madisonville Road.

The first phase of work will include the construction of a ditch from Canoe Creek that will run along an easement on the farmland behind Sutton Drive.

This project involves tree trimming, limited removal of trees, installation of storm piping and excavating the ditch. There will also be underground piping and storm water inlet installation along Sutton and Ilex Drives and a small section of Country Drive, and the elimination of open ditches along these road with an improved drainage structures.

Storm water retention and drainage in the Countryview neighborhood has been an issue for several years because of the combine flat land and bowl-shaped areas.

This project is intended to improved drainage in the neighborhood.

