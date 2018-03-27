Henderson Water Rate Agreement Reached

Henderson officials reach a tentative agreement to raise water rates in the city. Commissioners say they are happy with the stopgap measures.

As it stands right now the Henderson water utility rates are based totally on volume metric rates. This potential increase would change that to include a fixed $7.50 monthly fee to take effect July 1st and another $7.50 increase the following July.

This would cancel out the 5.8 percent volume metric increase that was set to take effect this July. This comes after increased costs that happened after increased regulations, sewer separation and general cost increases

Mayor Steve Austin says, “I have a confidence level for about three years this is about a three-year fix and then it’ll have to be judged again based on the information at that time.”

Henderson Water Utility General Manager Tom Williams says, “We have a year where people don’t use a lot of water that has a big impact on our revenue so having a big portion of our fees as fixed charges is much better for us in the long term.”

Mayor Austin says before they will go forward with the rate changes he will have to see it on paper and a plan for the utility to cut costs by up to $500,000.

Comments

comments