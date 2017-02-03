Henderson Vision Group Offers Reward For Winning ‘Gateway’ Design

The Henderson Vision Group is offering a reward for the winning ‘gateway’ design for the city of Henderson. The winning design will be at the foot of the Second Street overpass, making the entrance to downtown Henderson. The idea is to create a distinct ‘entrance’ to the Historic Downtown of Henderson.

Interested artists designs should embody Henderson’s heritage and history, helping create downtown as a destination. The specific scope of the design is open to the artist’s discretion and vision.

Interested applicants must submit a resume or short biography and up to three separate designs may be submitted by each applicant. Each design must consist of two two-dimensional renderings from different perspectives depicting location, scale, and construction materials.

Anyone can submit a design through April 15, 2017 and the winning design will be announced in the spring of 2017. The applicant with the winning design will receive $1,000.

For some ideas about a design, visit Henderson History on YouTube and City of Henderson.

If anyone has questions, they can email Kyle Hittner at Kyle@HendersonKy.org.

To submit a design, send it to the address below:

Henderson Vision Group

c/o Henderson County Tourism Commission

101 N. Water St, Henderson, KY. 42420

