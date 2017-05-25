44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Utility Customer Reportedly Tries to Pay Bill with Fake $100 Bill

May 25th, 2017 Henderson, Kentucky

Henderson Police are investigating an incident where a utility customer reportedly tried using fake money to pay their bill. Officers were called to the City Building at 222 1st Street in Henderson Wednesday.

Police say a utility customer tried to pay their utility bill with what turned out to be a fake $100 bill. This is one of several counterfeit bills circulating the western Kentucky area in the last few weeks.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call HPD or Crime Stoppers.

