Henderson Tri-Fest Underway

Festival season is officially underway with Tri-Fest back in Henderson. This marks the 31st year for the festival sponsored by the Henderson Lions Club.

Tri-Fest will offer the usual array of food booths, carnival rides, and games. The weekend-long street festival helps raise funds for dozens of Henderson non-profit organizations.

Friday night a fireworks show will start at 9 p.m. along the riverfront.

The festival is free and open to the public it runs Friday through Sunday.

