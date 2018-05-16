Henderson Teen Meets NBA Superstar Stephen Curry

A 15 year old from Henderson had his wish come true when he met Golden State Warrior’s Steph Curry.

Nicholas Williams was invited to travel out to the San Francisco Bay where he got to spend an afternoon with Curry.

Williams has ulcerative colitis, and upon learning about his passion for basketball, Kids Wish Foundation made it possible for him to meet his hero in person.

“I finally got to meet my idol who I look up to all the time,” said Williams. “He was really funny and down to earth. It was great spending time with him.”

The two spent the day playing mini golf, laser tag, and bumper boats with other children in the Kids Wish Foundation.

