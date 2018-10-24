Henderson Storm Siren to be Replaced

An emergency warning siren in the City of Henderson’s system located at U.S. 41-A and South Green Street was damaged by strong winds is presently out of service.

Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said the city is in the process of replacing the siren, which was one of the older units in the system. Foreman says the replacement process can be lengthy.

The City of Henderson Board of Commissioners approved emergency replacement of the siren at their regular meeting on October 23rd at the recommendation of City Manager Buzzy Newman.

Sirens in the city and county have overlapping coverage, so residents in the area should be able to hear a siren upon activation, but not as distinctively as usual and perhaps not when inside a building.

In the meantime, Foreman suggests that until the siren can be replaced, residents should rely on a weather radio when severe weather is threatening.

