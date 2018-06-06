Henderson Statue to Undergo Repairs

The statue of Admiral Husband E. Kimmel will be removed on June 6th under the direction of the artist Raymond Graf.

It will be returned to the foundry to correct some minor imperfections.

Kimmel, Henderson’s native son, was in command of the U.S. Pacific East Fleet at the time of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941. The statue of him was dedicated in December of 2016, which was the 75th anniversary of the surprise attack on the U.S forces.

According to the artist, the statue will be gone from the Henderson Riverfront for one to two weeks at most. It will be returned to it’s place once the repairs are finished.

