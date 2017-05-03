Henderson Stabbing Suspect Arrested in Webster Co.

The Henderson stabbing suspect is behind bars in Webster County. Authorities found 22-year-old Wyatt Smith walking down Highway 132 in Webster County Tuesday.

Smith is accused of stabbing Terrance Fields Monday around 10 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Street. Police found Fields with a stab wound to his chest. Fields was taken to Methodist Hospital then transported to St. Vincent in Evansville. He is listed in stable condition.

Officers say Smith stabbed Terrance Fields, and left in a white four-door Cadillac with a dark roof with Kentucky plate 730-WPC. His vehicle has not been located yet.

Smith is charged with assault, assault of a police officer or probation officer, and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $2,500 cash bond.

If anyone locates Smith’s vehicle they are asked to call 911.

Comments

comments