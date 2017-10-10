Home Kentucky Henderson Henderson Splash Pad, Riverfront Water Feature Set To Close October 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

The City of Henderson’s East End Park Splash Pad and Riverfront Water Feature are scheduled to shut down later this month.

The splash pad and water feature will close for the season on Monday, October 16th, following fall break.

Both will reopen in May of 2018, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

The fountain in Central Park will also shut down for the season on October 16th.

For more information, call the Henderson’s Parks and Recreation Department at 270-831-1274.

