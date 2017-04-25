44News | Evansville, IN

Henderson Smoking Restriction Amendment Passes First Reading

April 25th, 2017 Henderson

Henderson City Commissioners move forward with an addition to the city’s smoking ordinance. The current version restricts smoking in public, but does not include vapor products or e-cigarettes. The amended version includes these products in the restrictions, along with restricting these products around playgrounds and water features.

The measure passed the first reading and must pass a second reading on May 23rd before becoming official.

