Henderson Shooting Suspect Arrested Following Chase

Henderson police have arrested a man accused of shooting another person in the leg earlier in the month.

The suspect, Jason Eblen, was wanted on several warrants stemming from the incident on October 3rd including assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

On October 17th, Henderson police located Eblen in a vehicle in the area of Kelly’s Market on Meadow Street. Eblen led police on a short car chase after police attempted to stop him in his vehicle. Eblen eventually left his vehicle, leading police on a foot pursuit.

Police found Eblen was in possession of a handgun and methamphetamine once he was taken into custody.

He is being held in Henderson County jail and facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

